Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $44.19 Million Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Motorola Solutions worth $44,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 38.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 392.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 848.3% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 32.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $237.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.07 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.63.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.71%.

MSI has been the topic of several research reports. Argus raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Northcoast Research downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.15.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

