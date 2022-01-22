Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $44.99 Million Stock Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 386,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 24,659 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of The Blackstone Group worth $44,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 10,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 7,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BX. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.09.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $413,346,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total value of $5,062,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock worth $461,447,973. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BX opened at $109.78 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.71 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.54 and its 200-day moving average is $124.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $75.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

