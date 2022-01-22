Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $46.15 Million Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 849,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,244 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.11% of Newmont worth $46,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, November 29th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.60.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $63.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $244,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $376,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $1,517,425. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.