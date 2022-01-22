Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $31,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 39,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,467,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 321.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 43,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,768,000 after acquiring an additional 33,354 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 828.6% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NatWest Group plc raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.9% in the third quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 9,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total value of $255,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.57, for a total value of $4,834,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,434 shares of company stock valued at $13,195,287. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ORLY shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Truist Financial started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $796.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $675.97.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $635.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $669.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $631.14. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $424.03 and a 1-year high of $710.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.