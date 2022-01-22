Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 521,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,159 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of Johnson Controls International worth $35,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $2,507,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $48,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,460 shares of company stock worth $4,536,359. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI opened at $72.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.09. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $81.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. Mizuho started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.64.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

