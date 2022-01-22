Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.25% of MarketAxess worth $39,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 65.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 197.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 37.5% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $386.00 to $369.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $426.00 to $424.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $499.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MarketAxess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.83.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $364.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $382.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $420.59. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $341.50 and a one year high of $589.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.36 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 39.51%. MarketAxess’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total value of $366,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

