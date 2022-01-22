Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 15,283 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 355,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,283 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $40,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICE. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 11,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 33,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 637,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,176,000 after buying an additional 30,322 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 591,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,958,000 after buying an additional 11,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE opened at $125.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.22. The stock has a market cap of $70.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $108.95 and a one year high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $172.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $607,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Duriya M. Farooqui sold 1,979 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total transaction of $267,343.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,410 shares of company stock valued at $9,761,507 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

