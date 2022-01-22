Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 44,541 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 857,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,541 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.16% of Synchrony Financial worth $41,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.6% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 29,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.06.

SYF stock opened at $44.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

