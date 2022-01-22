Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 952 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.12% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $37,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,458.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,563.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1,515.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 45.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,033.40 and a 52-week high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. The company had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.02 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 259 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,545.08, for a total value of $400,175.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total transaction of $1,702,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,826 shares of company stock valued at $38,251,715 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTD. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

