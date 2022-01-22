MobileSmith (OTCMKTS:MOST) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.38

Shares of MobileSmith, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOST) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.38 and traded as high as $4.20. MobileSmith shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day moving average is $3.36.

About MobileSmith (OTCMKTS:MOST)

MobileSmith, Inc engages in the provision of mobile application services. It includes procedure management assistance and operational improvement patient/member-facing mobile application services to the healthcare industry. Its solutions includes Peri Patient Pathways, Peri Access, and Peri NAV. The company was founded by Bob Dieterle on August 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

