Modern Investment Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $852.00 (MODIC)

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Modern Investment Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0814 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Modern Investment Coin has traded down 15.6% against the dollar. Modern Investment Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and $852.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00026131 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000703 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000197 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

