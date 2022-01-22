Monavale Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $13,564.00 (MONA)

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Monavale has a market cap of $3.35 million and $13,564.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monavale coin can currently be purchased for $356.88 or 0.01014927 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Monavale has traded 30% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Monavale alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $108.32 or 0.00308043 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00010024 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000740 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003780 BTC.

Monavale Coin Profile

Monavale (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 10,109 coins and its circulating supply is 9,388 coins. Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monavale is www.digitalax.xyz . Monavale’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalax

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling Monavale

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monavale should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monavale using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monavale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monavale and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.