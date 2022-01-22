Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.54 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) will report $7.54 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.51 billion to $7.58 billion. Mondelez International posted sales of $7.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full year sales of $28.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.43 billion to $28.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $29.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.66 billion to $30.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.43.

In related news, Director Fredric G. Reynolds sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $5,696,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 246.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $68.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The company has a market cap of $95.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 44.73%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

