MonetaryUnit Price Hits $0.0028 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. During the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded down 35.6% against the U.S. dollar. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $686,413.11 and $4,223.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.84 or 0.00141956 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 244,401,705 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

