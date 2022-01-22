Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $10,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 358.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,151,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $430,105,000 after purchasing an additional 900,527 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,059,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,564,000 after purchasing an additional 409,414 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,038,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,753,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $654,721,000 after purchasing an additional 124,552 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. KeyCorp raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.20.

MPWR stock opened at $397.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $499.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $483.30. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $301.51 and a 52 week high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.05 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.93%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.35, for a total value of $899,841.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,366 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $2,444,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,144 shares of company stock valued at $17,098,191 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

