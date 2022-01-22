Mooncoin (MOON) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 22nd. In the last week, Mooncoin has traded flat against the dollar. One Mooncoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Mooncoin has a total market capitalization of $6.77 million and $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.39 or 0.00306401 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00010187 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000742 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Mooncoin Coin Profile

Mooncoin (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

