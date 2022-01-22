Morpheus.Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $603,222.00 (MNW)

Morpheus.Network (CURRENCY:MNW) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, Morpheus.Network has traded 39.2% lower against the dollar. Morpheus.Network has a total market capitalization of $47.02 million and $603,222.00 worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Morpheus.Network coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002833 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00045156 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Morpheus.Network Coin Profile

Morpheus.Network (CRYPTO:MNW) is a coin. It launched on May 17th, 2018. Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 coins and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 coins. The official website for Morpheus.Network is morpheus.network . Morpheus.Network’s official message board is medium.com/@themorpheus . The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is /r/MorpheusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @morphcrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpheus Network is an Ethereum-based full-service, global, automated, supply chain platform for the global trade industry. MORPH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Morpheus Network ecosystem. “

