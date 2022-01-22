Morse Asset Management Inc Boosts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,136 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 4.4% of Morse Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Yale University bought a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $168,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 914.3% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 11.6% during the third quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.88.

MSFT stock opened at $296.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $224.22 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

