Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,370.26

Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,370.26 ($18.70) and traded as low as GBX 1,355 ($18.49). Mortgage Advice Bureau shares last traded at GBX 1,380 ($18.83), with a volume of 11,869 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £734.23 million and a P/E ratio of 46.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,370.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,342.59.

Get Mortgage Advice Bureau alerts:

In other Mortgage Advice Bureau news, insider Lucy Tilley acquired 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,435 ($19.58) per share, for a total transaction of £287 ($391.60). Also, insider Ben Thompson sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,333 ($18.19), for a total value of £733,150 ($1,000,341.11). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 308 shares of company stock worth $407,935.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.