Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Motorola Solutions worth $44,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 916,409 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,900,000 after buying an additional 83,513 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,534,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,748,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 118,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,706,000 after buying an additional 17,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. Argus upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.15.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $237.19 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.07 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $257.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.63. The company has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 43.71%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.