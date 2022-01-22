Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Stake Reduced by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,803 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,940 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $7,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,534.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 28,165 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 38.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 392.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 848.3% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSI opened at $237.19 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.07 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $257.14 and a 200-day moving average of $243.63. The company has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.71%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSI. MKM Partners raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Argus raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.15.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

