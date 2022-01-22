MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,993,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63,798 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.63% of MSA Safety worth $436,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSA. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,665,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,039,000 after purchasing an additional 198,429 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,141,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,931,000 after purchasing an additional 144,925 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 177,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,382,000 after purchasing an additional 99,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 415,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,846,000 after purchasing an additional 79,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

MSA opened at $137.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.72 and a beta of 0.94. MSA Safety Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $136.91 and a fifty-two week high of $172.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). MSA Safety had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $340.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. MSA Safety’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Sidoti upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

In other MSA Safety news, Director William M. Lambert sold 54,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.77, for a total value of $8,519,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $4,021,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,270 shares of company stock valued at $13,326,182. 6.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.