MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.33.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSM. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

MSC Industrial Direct stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.64. The stock had a trading volume of 450,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,173. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.06. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52 week low of $77.47 and a 52 week high of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.17.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $848.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.63 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSM. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 401.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,022.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

