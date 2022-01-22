mStable USD Achieves Market Cap of $41.40 Million (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One mStable USD coin can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00002865 BTC on exchanges. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $41.40 million and approximately $569,200.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, mStable USD has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,165.77 or 1.00006649 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00085047 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 31.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004043 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00021387 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 33.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00033172 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.62 or 0.00442562 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars.

