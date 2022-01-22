MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) has received a consensus rating of “Sell” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €210.64 ($239.37).

MTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Nord/LB set a €215.00 ($244.32) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($250.00) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €217.00 ($246.59) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €250.00 ($284.09) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($255.68) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of MTU Aero Engines stock opened at €193.25 ($219.60) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion and a PE ratio of 87.92. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of €161.55 ($183.58) and a 12 month high of €224.90 ($255.57). The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €183.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is €193.03.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

