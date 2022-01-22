MultiVAC (MTV) Reaches One Day Volume of $3.09 Million

MultiVAC (CURRENCY:MTV) traded down 14.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last week, MultiVAC has traded 34.6% lower against the US dollar. One MultiVAC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. MultiVAC has a market capitalization of $23.57 million and $3.09 million worth of MultiVAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MultiVAC Coin Profile

MultiVAC (MTV) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2019. MultiVAC’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,587,369,426 coins. MultiVAC’s official website is www.mtv.ac . MultiVAC’s official Twitter account is @Multivac_global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiVAC is the next-generation public blockchain designed for large-scale and complex distributed applications. It is designed considering the three relevant dimensions in blockchain technology which are computation, storage, and transmission. The processing capacity of the MultiVAC network increases with the number of nodes. The native token on the MultiVAC blockchain is called MTV. The token is used to reward nodes that contribute computation, storage, and data transmission resources to the network. Just as the Ethereum blockchain, the total market capitalization of the MultiVAC blockchain will increase as demand for the usage of the network increases. “

MultiVAC Coin Trading

