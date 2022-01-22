Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 9,476 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,476 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Kroger by 1.0% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 25,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Kroger by 1.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Kroger by 0.7% in the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Kroger by 3.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KR opened at $46.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.84 and its 200-day moving average is $42.71. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $50.15.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. Kroger’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In related news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

