My DeFi Pet (DPET) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.46 Million

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 45% lower against the U.S. dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $2.75 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002833 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00052415 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,433.44 or 0.06892881 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00058660 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,244.05 or 0.99831141 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007571 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003290 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

