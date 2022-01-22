MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Shares Purchased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.34% of MYR Group worth $5,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in MYR Group by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in MYR Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in MYR Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MYR Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 33,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in MYR Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG opened at $89.29 on Friday. MYR Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.87 and a 52-week high of $121.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.55 and a 200-day moving average of $102.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $610.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MYR Group news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,143,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 12,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total transaction of $1,421,512.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,058 shares of company stock valued at $5,303,882. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MYR Group Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

