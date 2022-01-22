Myriad (XMY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,568.00

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Myriad coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Myriad has a total market cap of $1.58 million and $1,568.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Myriad has traded down 9.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000166 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00012413 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Myriad

XMY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,814,874,750 coins. Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

