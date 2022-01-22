Naka Bodhi Token Price Hits $0.0092 on Top Exchanges (NBOT)

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. During the last week, Naka Bodhi Token has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Naka Bodhi Token has a market cap of $645,307.22 and $78,613.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002849 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00052422 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,405.35 or 0.06851525 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00058883 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,047.18 or 0.99830163 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007573 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token Coin Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The official message board for Naka Bodhi Token is medium.com/@nakachain . Naka Bodhi Token’s official website is www.nakachain.org . Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Naka Bodhi Token Coin Trading

