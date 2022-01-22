NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $61.77

Shares of NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.77 and traded as low as $60.33. NASB Financial shares last traded at $60.33, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $447.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.77 and its 200 day moving average is $63.40.

About NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB)

NASB Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides various banking and financial services. It offers residential, IRA, commercial, and construction lending products. The company was founded in April 1998 and is headquartered in Grandview, MO.

