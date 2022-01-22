Nasdacoin (NSD) Price Down 35.7% This Week

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Nasdacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nasdacoin has a total market cap of $42,376.49 and approximately $4,382.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded down 35.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

Nasdacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 27,059,908 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

