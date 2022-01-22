Natcore Technology (OTCMKTS:NTCXF) & Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Critical Review

Natcore Technology (OTCMKTS:NTCXF) and Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Natcore Technology and Broadcom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natcore Technology N/A N/A N/A Broadcom 24.54% 46.31% 14.81%

This table compares Natcore Technology and Broadcom’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natcore Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Broadcom $27.45 billion 8.02 $6.74 billion $15.00 35.55

Broadcom has higher revenue and earnings than Natcore Technology.

Volatility & Risk

Natcore Technology has a beta of -3, indicating that its share price is 400% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadcom has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.5% of Broadcom shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Broadcom shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Natcore Technology and Broadcom, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natcore Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Broadcom 0 4 22 0 2.85

Broadcom has a consensus target price of $663.88, suggesting a potential upside of 24.50%. Given Broadcom’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Broadcom is more favorable than Natcore Technology.

Summary

Broadcom beats Natcore Technology on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Natcore Technology Company Profile

Natcore Technology, Inc. is a research and development company, which engages in developing silicon solar cell technologies. Its primary product is Natcore Foil Cell, which eliminates the need to use high-cost silver in mass-manufactured silicon solar cells. The company was founded by Brien Lundin, John Calhoun, Andrew Barron and Dennis J. Flood on August 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Rochester, NY.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc. is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications. The Infrastructure Software segment provides a portfolio of mainframe, enterprise and storage area networking solutions. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

