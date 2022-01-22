National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

National Bank has raised its dividend by 61.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. National Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 29.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect National Bank to earn $2.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.

Shares of NBHC stock opened at $44.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.51. National Bank has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $47.92. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.97.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. National Bank had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Bank will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, EVP Brendan W. Zahl sold 1,700 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $77,197.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 13,491 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $610,197.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,091 shares of company stock valued at $909,904. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in National Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in National Bank by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 9,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of National Bank by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

