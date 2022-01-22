Navcoin Price Tops $0.15 (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 19% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000437 BTC on exchanges. Navcoin has a total market cap of $10.99 million and $121,279.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 37.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002753 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00016609 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000064 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00008628 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 72,677,606 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.