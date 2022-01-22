NEAR Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.23 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $11.68 or 0.00032862 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion and $1.19 billion worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 39.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.02 or 0.00168789 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.63 or 0.00358951 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00061956 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009432 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000164 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 619,047,930 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog . NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org . NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

