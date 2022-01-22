Neblio Price Tops $0.54 on Major Exchanges (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, Neblio has traded down 39% against the U.S. dollar. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001537 BTC on major exchanges. Neblio has a market capitalization of $10.05 million and approximately $437,715.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00025915 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00016059 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004451 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001938 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About Neblio

Neblio is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,904,687 coins and its circulating supply is 18,598,706 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

