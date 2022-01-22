Nekonium Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.00 (NUKO)

Nekonium (CURRENCY:NUKO) traded 45.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, Nekonium has traded up 22.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Nekonium coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nekonium has a market cap of $12,713.15 and approximately $1.00 worth of Nekonium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002833 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00053098 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,437.09 or 0.06901629 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00059820 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,317.82 or 1.00016894 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007591 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003414 BTC.

About Nekonium

Nekonium’s total supply is 21,606,558 coins and its circulating supply is 12,000,829 coins. Nekonium’s official message board is askmona.org/5387 . The official website for Nekonium is nekonium.github.io . Nekonium’s official Twitter account is @NekoniumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

