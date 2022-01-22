NEST Protocol (NEST) Price Hits $0.0106 on Top Exchanges

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, NEST Protocol has traded down 21.6% against the dollar. NEST Protocol has a total market cap of $21.27 million and $2.56 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00045770 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005849 BTC.

About NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol (CRYPTO:NEST) is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

