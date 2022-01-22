NestEGG Coin Price Reaches $0.0025 on Top Exchanges (EGG)

NestEGG Coin (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. NestEGG Coin has a total market cap of $105,502.55 and approximately $520.00 worth of NestEGG Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NestEGG Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NestEGG Coin has traded 38% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00026180 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000231 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000703 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000197 BTC.

About NestEGG Coin

NestEGG Coin is a coin. NestEGG Coin’s total supply is 42,342,655 coins. The official website for NestEGG Coin is www.nesteggcoin.com . NestEGG Coin’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling NestEGG Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NestEGG Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NestEGG Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NestEGG Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

