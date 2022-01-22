Nestree Trading Down 27.2% This Week (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 22nd. In the last week, Nestree has traded 27.2% lower against the dollar. Nestree has a total market cap of $13.46 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nestree coin can now be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,329.00 or 1.00010443 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00086056 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004149 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00021993 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00030535 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.86 or 0.00427050 BTC.

Nestree Profile

Nestree is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,299,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree . The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io

Buying and Selling Nestree

