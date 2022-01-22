NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,667 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,346 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in NetApp by 57.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in NetApp during the third quarter worth $215,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in NetApp by 18.5% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 84,041 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,544,000 after acquiring an additional 13,093 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in NetApp during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in NetApp by 2.5% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 680,461 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $61,078,000 after acquiring an additional 16,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $84.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.97. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.83 and a 1-year high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. NetApp’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.54%.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $369,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total transaction of $674,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,537,994. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upgraded shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.32.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

