Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Gables Capital Management Inc.

Gables Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,253 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for 2.5% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,988 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,307,000 after acquiring an additional 9,468 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 59,037 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,184,000 after acquiring an additional 10,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $423,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $110.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $397.50. The stock had a trading volume of 58,825,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,932,151. The company has a market capitalization of $176.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $379.99 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $599.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $589.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total transaction of $4,720,326.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,721 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $4,536,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,463 shares of company stock worth $15,928,471. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Truist Financial downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $690.00 to $470.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $700.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Netflix from $694.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $565.42.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

