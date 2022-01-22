Neutrino Token (NSBT) Hits Market Cap of $23.82 Million

Neutrino Token (CURRENCY:NSBT) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Neutrino Token has a market cap of $23.82 million and approximately $455,815.00 worth of Neutrino Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino Token coin can currently be purchased for $9.58 or 0.00027308 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Neutrino Token has traded down 28.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002851 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00052171 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,415.75 or 0.06885920 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00059377 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,065.10 or 0.99950706 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007592 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Neutrino Token launched on March 3rd, 2020. Neutrino Token’s total supply is 2,486,379 coins. The official website for Neutrino Token is neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino Token is t.me/neutrino_protocol_news . Neutrino Token’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino System Base Token (NSBT) is a utility and governance token for the Neutrino system that is designed to ensure the stability of reserves on the Neutrino smart contract through the so-called mechanism of reserve recapitalization. The token is also used for protocol’s governance and supporting liquidity pools of Decentralized Forex. “

