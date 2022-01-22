New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $339.15 Million

Equities research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) will report $339.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $335.70 million and the highest is $343.99 million. New York Community Bancorp reported sales of $322.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover New York Community Bancorp.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.15 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 36.25%. New York Community Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

NYSE:NYCB opened at $12.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.97. New York Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $14.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 608,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. 62.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New York Community Bancorp (NYCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.