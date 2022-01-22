Newbury Street Acquisition (OTCMKTS:NBSTU) Shares Down 0.9%

Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NBSTU) dropped 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95. Approximately 49,950 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 34,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartree Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition by 0.7% in the second quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 725,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Newbury Street Acquisition by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 675,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Newbury Street Acquisition by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 259,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 57,533 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Newbury Street Acquisition by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 238,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 138,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Newbury Street Acquisition by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter.

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

