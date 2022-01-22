Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 57.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,801 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

RSP traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.09. The company had a trading volume of 8,646,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,730,018. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $125.83 and a twelve month high of $164.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.20.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

