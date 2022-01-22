Newton Price Hits $0.0010 (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Newton coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Newton has traded 35.9% lower against the US dollar. Newton has a market cap of $20.66 million and approximately $5.25 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002832 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00052712 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,446.79 or 0.06925874 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00059507 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,354.25 or 1.00073540 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007584 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton launched on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

