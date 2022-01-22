Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 942,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296,601 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.25% of Nexstar Media Group worth $143,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 168.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 202.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total transaction of $837,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total transaction of $224,999.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 506,757 shares of company stock valued at $86,346,889 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NXST shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.60.

Shares of NXST opened at $158.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.68. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.15 and a 52-week high of $171.61.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 36.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.46%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

